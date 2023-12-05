November Class 8 truck orders best total in 13 months

Month-over-month increase of 9000 units brings November’s cume to 41,700

The November preliminary net orders for Class 8 in North America hit 41,700 units, which is approximately 9000 more than both the total from October 2023 (31,900 units) and November 2022’s total.

The November 2023 figures are the highest monthly intake since October 2022, according to ACT Research, which publishes the State of the Industry: NA Classes 5-8 every month.

ACT said complete industry data for November, including final order numbers, will be available in mid-December.

“A modest seasonal factor presses down gently this month, with seasonal adjustment dropping November’s SA intake to 40,100 units, making November the best ‘real’ order month since September 2022,” said Kenny Vieth, ACT president and senior analyst. “Since the filling of 2024’s orderboards began in earnest in September, Class 8 orders have been booked at a 413k SAAR.

“Even though backlogs, in seasonal fashion, are rising, they continue to point to a different market vibe heading into 2024: still good, for sure, but solid, rather than stellar,” Vieth said.

