Nikola names locations for hydrogen stations

Three selected in California, more on the way

Nikola said the hydrogen stations are an important step in the delivery of a broader array of hydrogen fueling solutions to the heavy-duty trucking industry. (Photo: Nikola)

Nikola Corp. has announced the locations of three California hydrogen stations to advance and scale up its long-term hydrogen distribution solutions to service market demand. Nikola said its integrated energy and zero-emissions truck portfolio will be underpinned by developing hydrogen supply and refueling infrastructure, an essential step in helping to decarbonize the heavy-duty transport sector.

The three California refueling stations and logistics infrastructure will be located in the cities of Colton, Ontario and a location servicing the Port of Long Beach. Plans for additional stations are in progress and will be announced in the near future.

California is a launch market for Nikola’s trucks and these stations will support key customers and advance the state’s efforts to decarbonize the transport sector.

“This marks an important step in Nikola’s ability to deliver innovative solutions and the infrastructure needed to decarbonize the transportation industry,” said Nikola Energy President Pablo Koziner. “Our hydrogen refueling stations, along with a comprehensive energy supply, will provide customers the support needed to transition their fleets to zero-emissions.”

The Ontario location is part of Nikola’s previously announced collaboration with TravelCenters of America.

“TA is committed to providing viable infrastructure to support the nation’s shift toward alternative fuels, and this collaboration with Nikola reflects our ongoing commitment to this goal,” said Jon Pertchik, Chief Executive Officer of TravelCenters of America. “The success of the transportation industry’s transition toward alternative fuel adoption is dependent, in part, on collaborations like this.”

There are a number of distribution centers in the city of Colton, which the truck builder said made it an ideal location for future Nikola FCEV customers.

“The establishment of a `clean fuel’ facility for heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as semi-trucks, is a huge step forward in seeing the trucking industry move towards these types of vehicles. Actions like these are building blocks to cleaner air for Colton residents and the surrounding region and we are proud to support initiatives that align with our vision,” said Mario Suarez, Planning Manager, City of Colton, California.

The ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles are major global commercial transportation hubs and are focused on leading decarbonization. Nikola said its station servicing port customers will be a critical anchor of its hydrogen dispensing infrastructure.

“The Nikola hydrogen refueling stations represent an important step forward to enable zero-emissions logistics solutions in Southern California. The Port of Long Beach station is an ideal location to support ocean drayage solutions for TTSI and other logistics providers,” said Mike Bible, Chief Executive Officer of TTSI. “TTSI is excited about the prospects of hydrogen fuel cell technology as a viable solution to decarbonize the freight trucking industry.”

Through the combined efforts of Nikola’s truck and energy teams, the company links hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles with hydrogen production hubs and dispensing stations. These company said the stations are an important step in the delivery of a broader array of hydrogen fueling solutions to the heavy-duty trucking industry.