Next-generation suspension for Freightliner trucks

Hendrickson Truck Commercial Vehicle Systems announced that it has partnered with Freightliner Trucks to offer Haulmaax EX, Hendrickson’s next generation heavy-duty rear rubber suspension system, as a part of the chassis enhancements for all Freightliner vocational M2, SD and Plus trucks.

Hendrickson’s Haulmaax EX suspension is now available on Freightliner vocational trucks. (Photo: Hendrickson)

The Haulmaax EX suspension is engineered to provide the versatility needed for trucks that operate both on-and off-highway. Equalizing beams on the suspension are designed to distribute the load equally between both axles to maintain traction in off-road and uneven terrain conditions. An integrated jounce stop protects the spring system from over compressing, helping to extend component life and reduce maintenance costs, the company said. When paired with Hendrickson Traax Rod torque rods, stability is enhanced, and articulation is increased for improved on/off-highway operation, Hendrickson said.

“Customers today expect more out of their vocational suspensions,” said Ashley Dudding, director of Engineering at Hendrickson. “Haulmaax EX exceeds expectations by expanding on the capabilities of the original Haulmaax design, with up to a 70,000 lb. job site rating for the 46,000 lb. capacity suspension. Haulmaax EX is extremely rugged, supporting demanding vocational applications and offering capacities of 40,000 lb., 46,000 lb. and now 52,000 lb.”