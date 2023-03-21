New VP of partnerships for ClearFlame

Kristen Killian has joined ClearFlame Engine Technologies as senior vice president of Partnerships and General Counsel, responsible for guiding and managing the company’s strategic partnerships. She will also serve as legal counsel for the Chicago-based company.

Kristen Killian

“Kristen’s extensive legal experience deftly managing complex partnerships will prove invaluable for our organization,” said BJ Johnson, ClearFlame CEO and co-founder. “She will be instrumental in navigating and formalizing collaborations with manufacturers, customers and suppliers as we bring our flexible renewable fuel technologies to a variety of markets.”

Killian draws upon more than 15 years of experience, including her most recent post on the Strategy and Corporate Development team at Snap, Inc. (Snapchat’s parent company) where she led acquisitions and managed strategic partnerships. Before that, she was as a corporate associate at Cooley LLP and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, advising emerging and public technology companies on corporate governance matters, financings, mergers, acquisitions and other complex transactions.

Headquartered in Geneva, Ill., ClearFlame has developed a patented engine modification technology to power heavy-duty diesel engines with cleaner renewable fuels.