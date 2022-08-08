New sensors, joystick

Germany-based Metallux is a specialist in sensors and industrial joysticks. At bauma 2022, the company will introduce three new products. First the hand-joystick MJ-30K designed for precise drive and function control of vehicles, ships and cranes, machines and remote-control applications.

The MJ-30K hand joystick for precise drive and function control of vehicles, ships and cranes.

Second is the MTX-F pressure transmitter with ceramic pressure cell and a diameter of only 0.4 in. (10 mm). With its robust, media-resistant stainless-steel housing it can be installed directly in a wide variety of applications. It has a slim design with low installation height of only 1.3 in. (33 mm) and is designed for pressure ranges of 0 to 2 900 psi (0-200 bar). The modular construction offers various options for electrical output signals and connection types.

Last but not least, the POL 790 CAN precision potentiometer is designed for axis position monitoring in special and off-highway vehicles for agriculture and construction. Metallux said it is an extremely robust, precise and low-wear component. The encoder communicates via safety-oriented CAN protocol and thanks to the CAN bus interface it can be easily integrated into the data bus. The POL 790 CAN is also suitable for retrofits or upgrades. In a further expansion stage, Metallux plans to implement “CAN open Safety” which will further expand the range of applications for the angle encoder. The measuring range is an unrestricted 360°.

Metallux will exhibit at bauma in hall A4.520.

Find out more about Metallux’ and other companies’ pre-bauma announcements in Diesel Progress International. Click HERE to read the issue