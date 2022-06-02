New Schaeffler split roller bearings

As part of the ongoing expansion of its portfolio of split roller bearings and mounted products, Schaeffler has launched its all-new FAG split cylindrical roller bearing housed assembly. Offering the performance and features of conventional solid cylindrical roller bearings (CRBs), FAG split cylindrical roller bearings provide the added benefits of being easily mounted and dismounted on a shaft. This can offer significant savings in downtime caused by bearing replacement in applications such a mining, marine and large electric motor drive systems.

Schaeffler’s all-new FAG split cylindrical roller bearing housed assembly. (Photo: Schaeffler)

Replacing a traditional non-split roller bearing can be complex, involving the removal of gears and couplings, taking off drives and gearboxes, cutting off the old bearing and, frequently, stripping the line shafting.

Converting to Schaeffler’s all-new FAG split cylindrical roller bearings eliminates many of these complications, as the units are engineered and manufactured in halves, offering the benefit of being able to be easily assembled around a shaft. As a result, bearing installation and inspection can be accomplished with little to no disturbance of a machine’s other components and systems.

In addition, the bearings are interchangeable with many conventional non-split roller bearings as well as most competitive split designs, the company said.

Manufactured in the USA – with housings made from powder coated high-strength 65-45-12 ductile iron (with steel available upon request) – the complete bearing housing assembly consists of:

The housing unit, which holds and supports the cartridge and bearing assembly.

The cartridge, which contains the bearing assembly and seals.

High-performance, triple labyrinth seals that keep grease in and contaminants out.

The bearing assembly, which contains the inner race, clamp collars that hold the inner race halves, roller cage with rollers, outer race.

The FAG cylindrical roller bearing cartridge and housing are self-aligning and can externally accommodate up to ±3° of misalignment, Schaeffler said. The bearing assembly rolling elements and inner and outer races are made of through-hardened steel, a high carbon chrome low-alloy steel that the company said provides excellent load bearing strength and wear characteristics as well as an inherent ability to withstand impact-load conditions. All FAG split cylindrical roller bearings are available in standard (17/16 in. to 16 in.) and metric (40 mm to 300 mm) sizes, while larger sizes (up to 32 in.) and special designs can be accommodated as well.