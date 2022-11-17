New Perkins distributor for Western U.S.

Perkins Engines Company Limited has entered into an agreement appointing Monarch Power Supply as an authorized Perkins distributor for the Western United States, effective November 14, 2022. The territory covers Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wyoming and the U.S. Territory of Guam.

A family owned and operated business, Monarch Power Supply is a subsidiary of the Quinn Group, a Caterpillar dealer headquartered in Selma, Calif., that has more than 100 years of experience in the industrial and construction industries.

“For the Perkins brand and our customers in the Western United States, I’m really pleased that we’ve been able to appoint Monarch Power Supply as a distributor,” said Jaz Gill, vice president of global sales, marketing, service and parts at Perkins. “Its parent company (Quinn Group) has a long history in the industry, in terms of engines, service and support and understanding customer requirements. Monarch Power Supply is also pulling together a highly experienced team, whose knowledge and insight at all levels of the business is going to bring many benefits to Perkins-powered customers in these states.”

Henry Quan, executive vice president at Monarch Power Supply said, “We are excited to leverage our owners’ history of high-quality engine sales and support to the Perkins engine business. Monarch Power Supply is looking forward to helping our customers succeed with the strong product support the new ownership team brings to the network.”