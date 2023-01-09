New Perkins distributor for the Bahamas

Perkins Engines Co. Limited said it has entered into an agreement appointing Machinery & Energy Ltd. (M&E) as an authorized Perkins distributor in the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and Cayman Islands. The move was effective in December.

As the only authorized Caterpillar dealership in the region with more than 18 years’ experience, M&E has an existing footprint across the territory. Its headquarters in Nassau, Bahamas, will be supported by the establishment of branches in Freeport and Abaco in the Bahamas and Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands.

“I’m very pleased we have been able to appoint M&E as a Perkins distributor, as it has a skilled team with a vast knowledge and experience of working with diesel engines in a wide variety of applications across many of our key sectors including construction, mining, electric power generation and industrial pumps and compressors.” said Jaz Gill, vice president of global sales, marketing, service and parts at Perkins. “M&E’s existing capabilities across this territory will enable it to quickly and effectively support Perkins-powered customers, giving them the parts, service and support coverage they require.”

“It’s an honor and privilege to obtain the distribution of Perkins in The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, and the Cayman Islands,” said Javier De Arco, general manager at M&E. “This addition to our portfolio will provide our customers with more options for a high-quality and robust power source alongside our customer service and product support offerings. We are ready to power Paradise!”