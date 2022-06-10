New Meritor IFS suspension

Meritor, Inc. announced the launch of its ProTec Independent Front Suspension (IFS) for motorcoach applications. The new IFS MIS-20E is Meritor’s first suspension specifically designed for the ride quality and heavy load requirements of motorcoaches.

Meritor’s ProTec IFS is the company’s first fully integrated suspension and steering system targeting bus and coach applications. (Photo: Meritor)

Based on field-established technology, Meritor said it’s the company’s first fully integrated suspension and steering system made to be a drop-in replacement for bus and coach manufacturers.

“The ProTec IFS will deliver the same level of confidence, performance and reliability for the bus and coach industry that military operators have realized from our ProTec solutions over the last two decades,” said Christina Simon, senior director of Industrial Product Development for Meritor. “This solution addresses market demand for premium ride quality, ease of maintenance and outstanding reliability.”

The ProTec IFS features a gross axle weight rating (GAWR) of up to 20,000 lb. and twin tube performance dampers for control and comfort while providing exceptional overall tire life. It is also equipped with Meritor components to ensure commonality and availability of aftermarket parts including the same bevel-gear hub wheel-ends featured on the U.S. military’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) program vehicles and EX+ L air disc brakes designed to deliver strong stopping power and brake life.

To see a video on the ProTec IFS, click here.