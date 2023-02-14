New materials for KTR couplings

KTR is highlighting its extended Sinulastic coupling product line that include new synthetic rubber (EPDM) and silicone rubber (SI) materials at IFPE. The couplings target a range of applications including generator sets, heavy construction equipment, compressors, gearboxes and large hydraulic drives.

KTR’s Sinulastic couplings. (Photo: KTR)

The Sinulastic flywheel couplings are engineered to support radial loads and dampen torsional drive vibrations, especially during acceleration from idling speed to operating speed. Depending on the Shore hardness of the elastomers, twisting angles up 13° or 18° can be supported, the company said.

The couplings have been available with natural rubber (NR) with a linear torsion spring characteristic curve, but the new materials extend the dynamic characteristics. The synthetic rubber (EPDM) torsion spring stiffness has a low decline, while it behaves lightly progressively with the silicone rubber (SI). The new materials are specifically adapted to the increased demands on elevated temperatures of the newest engines and can support temperatures up to 266°F (130°C) for enclosed installations.

The modular design also allows the new elastomers to be used as a single row or a dual solution with two elements connected in parallel.

The product line comprises four designs available in eight sizes each for rated torques from 1290 to 18,439 lb. ft. (1750 to 25,000 Nm).

See KTR at IFPE booth S83041