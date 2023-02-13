New machine displays from HED at IFPE

By Mike Brezonick13 February 2023

HED, Inc. (Hydro Electronic Devices), the Wisconsin-based manufacturer specializing in vehicle control solutions for mobile equipment, will exhibit its new range of user interface displays at IFPE.

HED displays HED’s new displays. (Photo: HED)

The new displays, available in 5, 7, 12 and 15 in. sizes, incorporate a 1000 nit IPS display with optically bonded AR lens, allowing for outstanding visibility even in direct sunlight, the company said. Sealed to IP67 to enable both in-cab and external mountings, the displays utilize an edge-to-edge glass design that allows the units to be flush mounted seamlessly into dashboards and other highly stylized applications in either landscape or portrait configurations.

The displays offer a wide variety of interface options including multiple video inputs, CAN, ethernet, Bluetooth and WIFI, enabling users to meet multiple applications and interfaces with different vehicle communications.

The new HED displays are designed with an open Linux based operating system that allows users to select from a variety of programming tools including Crank, Qt and Codesys.

Available for order, the 5 and 7 in. displays will begin shipping in the second quarter, with the larger 12 and 15 in. units will begin shipments in the fourth quarter.

See HED at IFPE booth S-81721

