New leadership team, structure at Danfoss Power Solutions

Danfoss has announced a new leadership team and divisional structure for its Power Solutions segment, following the formal completion of its acquisition of Eaton’s hydraulics business. The new alignment is intended to strengthen the company’s core business as it expands its global reach and positions itself to better serve customers and distribution partners around the world.

The new leadership team at Danfoss Power Solutions.

Eric Alström, who has led Danfoss Power Solutions since 2012, selected this new team, which includes leaders from both the legacy Danfoss Power Solutions and former Eaton hydraulics business.

“The need for technologically innovative and industry-changing hydraulic solutions is as great as ever,” said Alström. “We’re pleased to have completed the acquisition – a significant investment in our core hydraulics business – and to form this new leadership team. An industry-leading business needs an industry-leading management team.”

Danfoss Power Solutions’ new leadership team is comprised of the following division leaders:

Ann-Charlotte Budin, president, Work Function.

Alessandro Carmona, president, Industrial.

Henrik V. Jørgensen, president, Controls.

Astrid Mozes, president, Hydrostatics.

Domenico Traverso, president, Editron and Incubation.

Ryan Williams, president, Fluid Conveyance.

The new leadership team also includes these functional leaders:

Thomas Beeker, senior vice president, Manufacturing Excellence.

Christina Fuchs, vice president, Human Resources.

Jeff Herrin, senior vice president, Research & Development.

Mike Hill, senior vice president, OEM Sales.

Jonathan Holloway, vice president, Strategy & Business Development.

Camie Melton Hanily, vice president, Communications.

Andrew Smulski, senior vice president, Distribution Sales.

Daniel Winter, chief financial officer, Finance & Functions.

“This is the coming together of two talented and successful leadership teams,” Alström said. “I’m convinced these leaders will help us build the new, stronger Danfoss Power Solutions business. We look forward to being able to better support our distribution partners and customers long into the future.”

The revised structure includes three new product-focused divisions – Fluid Conveyance, Industrial, and Incubation.

The Fluid Conveyance division will focus on providing hoses, tubing, fittings and connectors for a wide variety of mobile and industrial applications to global customers.

A new Industrial division will design and manufacture a wide range of industrial control valves, pumps and motors, cylinders, clutches, and power packs. These advanced hydraulic technologies will offer customers powerful transmission with high efficiency, intelligence, and connectivity for alternative energy, marine, discrete and process manufacturing, as well as oil and gas applications.

Danfoss Power Solutions is also introducing an Incubation division, a portfolio of seven independent business units with innovative and disruptive products in early-stage development or acceleration. This division will take an entrepreneurial approach with dedicated resources to foster and quickly scale innovation.