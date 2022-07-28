New leader at Isuzu PowerTrain in North America

Isuzu Motors America, LLC has announced that Masaaki Sugino has been appointed executive vice president, PowerTrain Division. He succeeds Naoki Oka, who has retired after a long career at the company, including the last five years as executive vice president of the PowerTrain Division.

Masaaki Sugino

Sugino has had 15 years of extensive training and multiple global management positions within Isuzu Motors Limited, Isuzu’s parent company. With a master’s degree in International Relations and a background in manufacturing operations, procurement, marketing and sales, company said Sugino is poised to create new opportunities for Isuzu within the North and South American markets.

“It is a pleasure working in the USA with a professional team of colleagues that have many disciplines for growing our market and customer base,” said Sugino.

Headquartered in Plymouth, Mich., Isuzu Motors America, LLC Powertrain Division is the distributor of Isuzu diesel and alternative fuel engines in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.