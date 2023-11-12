New Holland presents flagship CR11 harvester at Agritechnica 2023

New Holland CR11 at Agritechnica (Photo: DPI)

New Holland has previewed its new CR11 combine at Agritechnica 2023. The trade fair is taking place at Deutsche Messe in Hanover, Germany (12 – 18 November).

The CR11 is a new machine which is said to carry on the legacy of the flagship CR line. The previous CR10.90 is reported to hold the word record for the highest harvest in eight hours – 797.656 tons. The record has stood since 2014.

Gathering harvests at speed is particularly important, as grain must be collected before bad weather can damage the crop.

The new combine has been redeveloped to provide higher productivity, plus minimal grain loss, improved residue management and more automated operations.

These and other ‘cutting edge’ technologies are expected to deliver a lower total cost of harvesting for large grain farmers, while increasing bottom-line profitability.

Key to the new harvester’s functionality is the New Holland Twin Rotor technology. This is said to deliver the lowest grain crackage on the market.

Other features include the C16 engine, which delivered 775 hp, two 24” rotors and a 20,000-litre grain tank. The CR11 can also unload rapidly, reaching 210-litres per second.

According to New Holland, the complete driveline has been simplified, to where it now uses about 25% fewer components. In addition, all chain drives have now been removed.

A new residue management system features a new chopper and chaff spreader system designed to deliver best chop quality and complete an even residue spread over the full 60-foot cutting width.

The New Holland CR11 harvester offers new levels of efficiency (Photo: New Holland)

Also, the CR11 features a deslug feature which guides the operator through the unplugging process. This is said to reduce downtime due to plugging from hours to minutes.

New Holland’s CR11 harvester was designed and will be assembled at the company’s Center of Harvesting Excellence in Zedelgem, Belgium.

The CR11 and other New Holland models can be seen in Hall 3, Stand A48 at Agritechnica.