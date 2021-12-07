New FEM Series couplings from Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin FEM Series pressure connectors

Parker Hannifin Pressure Connectors Europe has introduced an optimized FEM Quick Coupling Series offering an increased working pressure of up to 350 bar and a decreased pressure drop for better flow properties.

The revised and updated FEM and FEC series have profiles corresponding to ISO 16028; technical requirements exceed these specifications. They are compatible with other series, complying to the same standard.

The couplings offer a spillage-free disconnection, minimal oil loss during uncoupling and are also east to clean due to the flat face valves/bodies.

Owing to the new design, the couplings achieve maximum cost effectiveness while also having reduced pressure drop.

The FEM plugs are available with a pressure eliminator, allowing the couplings to be connected while there is accumulated or residual pressure. A miniature valve automatically relieves the pressure in the connecting phase.

FEM series plugs are resistant to vibration and other mechanical stresses, allowing them to be used in mobile hydraulics, transport or the construction industry. They support fast and safe disconnection, while also using a locking sleeve to avoid accidental disconnection.