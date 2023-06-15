New features for PACCAR automated transmission

The PACCAR TX-18 PRO automated transmission from Peterbilt Motors Company now includes the newly released Off-Road Calibration. In addition, Rock-Free Mode is now standard.

The PACCAR TX-18 PRO now includes Off-Road Calibration and Rock-Free Mode. (Photo: Peterbilt)

Available for Peterbilt Models 579, 567, 589, 389, 367 and 365, the transmission is suited for a variety of on- and off-highway vocational applications, including heavy haul, dump truck, wreckers and cranes. It is paired exclusively with the PACCAR MX-11 and MX-13 engines, with the combination providing up to 1,850 lb.-ft. of torque and ratings up to 140,000-lb. GCWR.

The transmission’s new secondary mode comes from the factory with Off-Road Calibration. Switching between the primary mode and Off-Road Calibration can be done in seconds using the stalk-mounted shifter, said Peterbilt. The system is designed to learn road terrain and surface conditions and respond automatically, minimizing unnecessary shifting and maximizing time in gear in challenging terrain, the company added.

If off-road conditions impact maneuverability, the now-standard Rock-Free Mode can be engaged with the flip of a switch, with the transmission quickly shifted between drive and reverse to rock free so the truck is fully enabled. The system returns to the default setting automatically.