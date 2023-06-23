New engine assembly plant for Rolls-Royce

Assembly line at new Rolls-Royce plant in Kluftern, Germany (Photo: Rolls-Royce)

Rolls-Royce has opened a new assembly plant for its Mtu Series 2000 engines. The facility is located in Kulftern, Germany, hear the headquarters of Rolls-Royce Power Systems in Friedrichshafen.

Plans for the €30 million plant were first revealed in 2021. According to Rolls-Royce, moving production of the Series 2000 engines to a dedicated facility will allow modernisation of the existing Plant 2 at the Friedrichshafen location to provide long-term production space for assembly of the Series 4000 engines.

The new production building is described as being ‘highly energy efficient and climate friendly’. Features include a 1.2 MW peak photovoltaic system that works in conjunction with a building control system designed to prioritise energy efficiency, while vehicle charging stands are available to support e-mobility.

Dr. Jörg Stratmann, CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems, said: “Our investments are a clear commitment to the region and to our products and solutions, which are important building blocks of the energy transition in various application areas.

Jörg Stratmann, Rolls-Royce Power Systems CEO, at the opening of the Kluftern plant (Photo: Rolls-Royce)

Assembly of Mtu Series 2000 engines at Kluftern (Photo: Rolls-Royce)

“We are convinced that, in conjunction with sustainable fuels and new technologies, the internal combustion engine will play a central role in the future. Because it’s the fuel that matters, not the engine.”

Rolls-Royce is focusing on development of engines that can run on a wide range of sustainable fuels, replacing fossil fuels and significantly reducing carbon emissions. The company has already launched hybrid systems for rail, shipping and energy, as well as intelligent automation systems, with the end-goal of delivering climate-friendly propulsion technologies.

A series of Rolls-Royce engines can use HVO, which produces up to 90% less CO2, together with reduced particulate and NOx emissions.

Stratmann added: “We are doing everything we can to make the internal combustion engine climate-neutral with sustainable fuels and in combination with new technologies. But this can only be achieved if the political framework conditions are set so that alternative fuels can be successfully ramped up.”