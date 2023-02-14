New customer solutions, sales appointments at Perkins

Perkins Engines Co. Limited announced two new significant personnel appointments. Andrew (Andy) Curtis has been appointed to a new role as customer solutions director, while James Reed has been promoted to the position of global OEM sales director.

Andy Curtis

Curtis’ newly established position will see him continue to focus on building relationships with key original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world and supporting them through the energy transition to a lower-carbon future.

He has more than 20 years of experience at the company and most recently was OEM sales director, where he led the global OEM team through the EU Stage 5 introduction, as well as owning Perkins’ Agricultural and Material Handling strategies.

“I’m thrilled to be taking on the challenge of this new role and growing a team of experienced professionals who are focused on working with customers to deliver the right solutions for the future,” said Andy.

“Perkins is strategically positioned to help OEMs through the energy transition. I look forward to spending time with our customers to help solve their challenges.”

James Reed

Reed succeeds Curtis as OEM sales director and will be responsible for leading the global OEM Sales team, which he joined in 2019 originally as OEM sales manager. He has had an extensive career at Perkins and most recently was general sales manager. He also represents the business in several industry leading organizations, including SAE International.

“I’m delighted to be asked to lead Perkins’ OEM sales group,” said James. “Having worked with many of our current OEMs in previous roles, my focus will continue to be on ensuring we collaborate closely with our customers around the globe.”