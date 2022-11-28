New Caterpillar large excavators prove heavy on power

Caterpillar’s 352 hydraulic excavator. (Photo: Caterpillar)

Caterpillar has released two new hydraulic excavator models, both offering more power, performance and stability. The new 45-ton class Cat 340 features a more powerful engine, wider track and a 7.5-ton counterweight that increase productivity by 10% over the 2020 model year Cat 336. The new Cat 352 combines added horsepower with a heavier counterweight to work with larger attachments. Both models feature standard Cat Grade technology.

The 82,700 lb. 340 is equipped with a C9.3B diesel engine with a bore x stroke of 115 mm (4.53 in.) x 149 mm (8.87 in.) and displacement of 9.3 L (567.5 cu. in.). Rated 347 hp (259 kW), the engine includes Power, Smart and Eco modes to match power to job demands. Combined with Next Generation electrohydraulics, the excavator can achieve a maximum digging depth of 26.11 ft. and bucket digging force of 47,190 lbf., making it possible to move more tons per hour.

The 113,500 lb. Cat 352 hydraulic excavator combines a 443 hp (330 kW) C13B diesel engine with a 12.5 L (762.8 cu. in.) displacement and a bore x stroke of 130 mm (5.12 in.) x 157 mm (6.18 in.) with an electrohydraulic system to enable use of high-capacity buckets to dig and load tons of material in fewer passes, or large hammers for work in demanding quarry applications. Smart, Power and Eco engine modes match engine and hydraulic power to conditions and the application.

Auto dig boost increases bucket penetration by 8% when encountering resistance in the cut, and auto heavy lift increases lift capacity by 8%. Auxiliary hydraulic options allow the use of a range of Cat attachments for greater versatility.

With a 9.8 mt counterweight, the 352 has a maximum digging depth of 26 ft. 11 in. with fixed gauge undercarriage or 23 ft. 3 in. with variable gauge undercarriage. Bucket digging force is up to 60,200 lbf.

Caterpillar’s 340 hydraulic excavator. (Photo: Caterpillar)

Both the 340 and 352 have high ambient temperature capability of 125˚ F, cold-start capability at 0˚ F and the ability to work at up to 14,764 ft. above sea level. Auto hydraulic warmup in cold temperatures gets the machines working faster and prolongs the life of machine components, said Caterpillar. The air intake filter with pre-cleaner features high dust capacity, and a high-efficiency hydraulic fan offers optional automatic reverse to keep cores free from debris.

For ease of operation, a high-resolution touchscreen monitor offers quick navigation through machine controls and easy access to the machine’s digital operator’s manual. Keyless pushbutton start is standard or a Bluetooth key fob is available. An Operator ID passcode allows for engine starting, and Operator ID can quickly save and restore joystick button, response and pattern preferences for individual operators.

Available options include Cat Stick Steer, different cab trim levels, grade control upgrades and more.