New cam lobe hydraulic motors from Danfoss

Danfoss Power Solutions, a global supplier of mobile and industrial hydraulics and electric powertrain systems, has launched the first of a new family of cam lobe hydraulic motors for construction machinery applications. The new Thorx CLM 8 S motor, the first of the range, targets construction machinery with chain drives, such as skid-steer loaders, and offers better performance, higher efficiency and longer lifetime than other cam lobe motors, the company said.

The new Thorx CLM 8 S cam lobe motor from Danfoss Power Solutions. (Photo: Danfoss Power Solutions)

The new motor is available in a displacement range of 470 to 820 cc/rev, with operating speeds to 465 rpm. Maximum torque ranges as high as 5841 Nm (4042.5 lb. ft.) at operating pressures to 450 bar (6526 psi).

The Thorx motor incorporates newly developed two-speed technology that Danfoss said offers 70% shock reduction when shifting speeds compared to other cam lobe motors. The technology is engineered to deliver smoother speed changeover with a consistent, quick response time, even at low temperatures. This results in superior machine handling and better operator comfort, with less noise when shifting, the company said.

“We developed our Thorx cam lobe motors in close collaboration with our customers,” said Chris Shrive, head of Cam Lobe Motors, Danfoss Power Solutions. “The first thing they told us to do was reduce shock at speed changeover. We didn’t just meet their expectations – we set a new standard for smooth, predictable, fast changeover, regardless of oil temperature.”

Compact construction is another considerable advantage of the Thorx CLM 8 S motor. By integrating the parking brake rather than bolting it to the rear, the motor is 33% shorter in length than similar radial piston motors, creating what Danfoss is the most compact drive in its class. The smaller size also yields easier integration and assembly and enables the use of larger, longer-lasting chains, the company said.

The integral parking brake offers an extended service life, utilizing a brake design that has been optimized to withstand 100 dynamic emergency stops throughout a machine’s lifetime, Danfoss said.

“Danfoss Thorx motors have reinvented cam lobe technology,” Shrive continued. “This is the most efficient, most power dense two-speed technology on the market. Our CLM 8 S motor for skid-steer loaders is just the beginning.”

The motors also have 2.5 to 9.5 lpm (0.66 to 2.5 gpm) flushing valves, A-style and universal mounting configurations and splined and dual sprocket shaft options.