Navistar’s new powertrain offers 15% fuel efficiency gain

The S13 Integrated Powertrain from Navistar. (Photo: Navistar)

Navistar has introduced the International S13 Integrated Powertrain during a live event held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Developed over five years through a global collaboration with other members of Traton Group, the company said the S13 Integrated Powertrain will provide superior operating economy, stellar performance, and simplicity and serviceability to the North American commercial vehicle market.

“The International S13 Integrated Powertrain sets an industry standard for efficiency, profitability and sustainability,” said Mathias Carlbaum, CEO, Navistar. “Not only is it the most efficient powertrain we have ever produced, but it is also a major milestone in our journey to zero-emissions transportation.”

Navistar introduced the S13 Integrated Powertrain with a ride and drive at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Photo: Chad Elmore)

The S13 Integrated Powertrain started as a clean sheet design with the 13 L diesel engine, transmission and aftertreatment developed and integrated concurrently.

In comparison to the first-generation International A26 engine specified with the 12-speed overdrive Eaton Endurant HD automated transmission, the company said the S13 Integrated Powertrain is the lightest weight powertrain on the market.

With the same comparison when specified with the updated International LT Series aerodynamics package, the S13 Integrated offers up to a 15% gain in fuel efficiency. It also provides improved reliability and sustainability, marking a leap in the progress toward carbon neutral transport.

The S13 Integrated Powertrain was designed using a modular system approach. Modular systems allow for mass customization of broad variant offerings and ensure a long-term competitive advantage, said Navistar, which equates to faster time to market and lower production costs. The Traton Group modular system reportedly enables efficient cross-brand development and production, while still allowing for regional adaptation and validation of the S13 Integrated Powertrain for the North American market. Navistar said this is the first group-wide demonstration of a modular solution.

“The S13 Integrated Powertrain is the catalyst for us to provide a simple, comprehensive ownership solution,” said Göran Nyberg, executive vice president, Commercial Operations. “Our new optimized powertrain paired with a comprehensive ownership solution has a long-expected product life with excellent residual value, truly resetting the standard for total operating economy in our industry.”

The complete ownership solution includes dealer integrated software, built-in service products, repair maintenance contracts and other solutions available for International vehicles equipped with the new S13 Integrated Powertrain, ultimately allowing fleets to concentrate on their core businesses.

The S13 Integrated Powertrain will be manufactured at Navistar’s Huntsville Powertrain Manufacturing Plant in Huntsville, Ala.

More information will be included in a future issue of Diesel Progress.