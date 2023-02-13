Multi-Wing highlighting new PMAX fan at ConExpo

Multi-Wing is showcasing its new high-pressure PMAX7 axial fan at ConExpo. Engineered to deliver increased airflow for power generators, harvesters and large construction equipment, the new fans offer fewer blades and a lower profile to fit into tight spaces. Blades have an optimized backswept design for reduced noise and more efficiency in most applications.

Multi-Wing’s new PMAX7 fan. (Photo: Multi-Wing)

Offered in diameters from 47 to 63 in. (1200 to 1600 mm), the modular fans are available with steel hubs, five- and seven-blade configurations and pitch angle options of 26°, 31° and 36°. The blades are constructed of polyamide, reinforced with glass fiber, which has an operating temperature range of -76° to 221°F (-60° to 100°C).

PMAX7 fans have tip speeds up to 351 fps (107 m/sec). The largest 63 in. diameter fans can operate at speeds to 1280 rpm.

“PMAX7 meets market demand for shallow-profile, high-pressure fans that exceeds requirements in restricted spaces for specific large applications,” said Jody Coleman, research and development application engineer for Multi-Wing Group. “The flexibility of Multi-Wing’s broad line of modular-fan products, combined with dedicated engineering support, prototyping and advanced manufacturing, allows us to deliver the right fan, quickly.”

