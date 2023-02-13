Multi-Wing highlighting new PMAX fan at ConExpo
By Mike Brezonick13 February 2023
Multi-Wing is showcasing its new high-pressure PMAX7 axial fan at ConExpo. Engineered to deliver increased airflow for power generators, harvesters and large construction equipment, the new fans offer fewer blades and a lower profile to fit into tight spaces. Blades have an optimized backswept design for reduced noise and more efficiency in most applications.
Offered in diameters from 47 to 63 in. (1200 to 1600 mm), the modular fans are available with steel hubs, five- and seven-blade configurations and pitch angle options of 26°, 31° and 36°. The blades are constructed of polyamide, reinforced with glass fiber, which has an operating temperature range of -76° to 221°F (-60° to 100°C).
PMAX7 fans have tip speeds up to 351 fps (107 m/sec). The largest 63 in. diameter fans can operate at speeds to 1280 rpm.
“PMAX7 meets market demand for shallow-profile, high-pressure fans that exceeds requirements in restricted spaces for specific large applications,” said Jody Coleman, research and development application engineer for Multi-Wing Group. “The flexibility of Multi-Wing’s broad line of modular-fan products, combined with dedicated engineering support, prototyping and advanced manufacturing, allows us to deliver the right fan, quickly.”
See Multi-Wing at ConExpo booth S-83933