MTU PowerPacks delivered for U.S. combat vehicles

Rolls-Royce announced delivery of the first of its mtu 8V 199 PowerPacks to General Dynamics for the U.S. Army’s M10 Booker armored fighting vehicle program. The company’s Power Systems business will deliver up to 96 PowerPacks as part of the low-rate initial production phase (LRIP), with additional units expected as the program moves into serial production.

Rolls-Royce will assemble and test the Series 199 PowerPacks at its mtu manufacturing facility in Aiken, S.C. (Photo: Rolls-Royce)

Designed by General Dynamics Land Systems, the M10 Booker vehicle employs a four-person crew and features an enhanced thermal viewer, a large-caliber cannon, a lightweight hull and turret. It has been designed from the start for capability upgrades based on future operational needs.

Power for the mobile direct-fire combat vehicle is provided by the mtu 8V 199 PowerPack. The integrated PowerPack consists of engine, transmission, cooling system, air filtration, energy system, preheating equipment, power management and vehicle integrated features. Compact, highly integrated and extremely flexible, it can be precisely tailored to the respective vehicle and mission profile, Rolls-Royce said.

“The delivery of these first PowerPacks marks an important milestone for us, as it represents the first mtu serial production engine to power a U.S. Army land defense program,” said Scott Hanson, director Defense for Rolls-Royce Solutions America, a subsidiary of Rolls-Royce Power Systems. “This is also the Army’s first new design tracked vehicle fielded in over four decades.

Rolls-Royce will assemble and test the Series 199 Powerpacks at its mtu manufacturing facility in Aiken, S.C. LRIP for the M10 Booker is expected to go through 2025, with serial production planned for 2026, pending results of the LRIP evaluations.