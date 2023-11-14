MTA announces partnership, collaborations with ag OEMs

MTA, a global supplier of components for manufacturers of cars, motorcycles, trucks, agricultural and earthmoving machines, announced a technical-commercial partnership to foster electrification in agricultural equipment, plus collaborations with several tractor OEMs, during Agritechnica 2023 in Hanover, Germany.

The Smart Fuse Box is the result of a collaboration between MTA and STMicroelectronics. (Photo: MTA)

The company indicated it is in a technical-commercial partnership with STMicroelectronics, with the aim to support the evolution of the electric/electronic architecture of tractors and agricultural machines by introducing intelligent components for power management and distribution. The first product resulting from the collaboration, the Smart Fuse Box, was presented at the event.

The Smart Fuse Box is an intelligent control unit that uses MTA’s new family of ST electronic fuses, the STi2 Fuse. Thanks to the STi2 Fuse, the Smart Fuse Box combines both the fuse and relay functions in a single unit, leading to a reduction in its size. Furthermore, it does not require maintenance, even in the event of a load fault, since the electronic fuse can be managed remotely and is resettable via software.

MLC dashboard for open field and specialized farm tractors under the Same and Deutz-Fahr brands. (Photo: MTA)

The control unit is specifically developed for the off-highway world and can be used to drive, protect, diagnose and monitor, through the STi2 Fuse, up to 30 electric or electronic loads such as ECUs, ADAS systems, equipment, lights, heating and air conditioning, and to interface analog/digital signals and loads via the vehicle’s CAN network.

MTA also presented a new MLC dashboard for open field and specialized farm tractors under the Same and Deutz-Fahr brands. The design of the dashboard was completely revamped through a joint effort between GFG Style, SDF and MTA, resulting in a modern and intuitive HMI, MTA noted.

MTA is providing Antonio Carraro with a new dashboard for the Tony V 8900 tractor. (Photo: MTA)

In the center of MLC is a new 3.5-in. color TFT, with a layout configurable by SDF at the end of the assembly line by sending CAN messages. This allows the TFT to be customized according to the tractor where the dashboard is mounted on, while using a single software application. The TFT features a set of menus, selected with two buttons, that can display different data pertaining to the engine, transmission and operation of the machine. On either side of the TFT are 25 tell-tales and two analog pointers indicating speed and rpm.

The first project in a collaboration with Italian agricultural tractor manufacturer Antonio Carraro is the supply of a dashboard for the new Tony V 8900, an original specialized tractor whose technology makes it suited for working in narrow rows. The Idea is a small (294 X 142 X 45,6 mm), sturdy and IP66-rated dashboard that displays information from a tractor or any connected equipment on its 7-in. TFT beside display. The display incorporates 18 warning lights with symbols and colors customized for Antonio Carraro.

MTA Switch Control Panel for New Holland specialized tractors. (Photo: MTA)

The renewal of a collaboration with CNH Industrial has resulted in the supply of a Switch Control Panel for New Holland specialized tractors. The Switch Control Panel is used to control certain vehicle functions via the CAN network. It is equipped with 10 pushbuttons that are used in the specialized tractors to manage end-of-field maneuvers or to control the suspension or front and rear hitches. Status LEDs show the actual activation of the controls.

The Switch Control Panel was designed by MTA in keeping with the requirements of New Holland with respect to the design of the company’s other in-vehicle control panels, MTA noted. It is designed with an IP54 rating to operate in the challenging environments typical of agricultural applications and is distinguished by its small size that enables its placement in the cab next to the armrest.

MTA said CNH Industrial has asked it to further develop Switch Control Panel for use in future applications.