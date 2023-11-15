MRS Electronic delivers ISOBUS connection solutions

MRS Electronic offers AEF-certified ISOBUS-ready controllers. (Photo: MRS Electronic)

MRS Electronic, a manufacturer of compact hardware modules, is showing control solutions for connecting implements to the ISOBUS in its stand at Agritechnica 2023.

ISOBUS-ready controllers open the possibility for users to seamlessly integrate their implements into the ISOBUS ecosystem, the company indicated. The aim is to achieve greater productivity through automation, with less use and less intensity of operating resources.

MRS Electronic said its control solutions enable precise control and monitoring of various tasks in the implement and thus also their automation. According to ISO 11783, its solutions can be programmed as Implement ECU (Task Controller). They are compatible with different ISOBUS stacks from CCI, b-plus or OSB connective and can communicate with other linked components such as the Universal Terminal (UT) or the tractor ECU.

The CAN I/O - CC16WP is available as an AEF-certified (Agricultural Industrial Electronics Foundation) version. It is equipped with a flash memory of 2 MB, achieves protection class IP6K8 and has a 32-bit processor of the S32K1xx series from NXP. All new controllers with a 32-bit processor, such as the CC27WP, the Micro PLC CAN Relay 32-bit or the Micro Gateway 32-bit, are also ISOBUS ready, the company said.

If required, the ISOBUS application can be combined with products from other segments of the company – such as compact control units for the control of current-regulated hydraulic valves (PWM) and/or HMI systems from the MConn range – to create self-contained control systems, with optional software application development.