Mines order 3,500 Wabtec collision avoidance systems

Wabtec Digital Mine has received a series of orders for 3,500 of its new Generation 3 Collision Avoidance System (Gen 3 CAS) from three major global mining companies, it reported. Installation of the systems across mining operations will improve safety and bolster their zero-harm objectives, the company said.

The Gen 3 CAS offers a range of advanced capabilities to minimize the risk of unsafe vehicle interactions in mining operations. (Photo: Wabtec)

“We are improving safety and operational efficiency, so we have entered into agreements with several global mining companies who recognize the potential of Wabtec Digital Mine’s Gen 3 CAS to transform their mining operations,” said Nalin Jain, president, Digital Intelligence, Wabtec. “These customers are installing the Gen 3 CAS to enhance their mining fleet’s safety standards and performance.”

The Gen 3 CAS, which was launched in June of this year, offers a range of advanced capabilities, including:

predictive beam curving,

context-based definitive voice-based alerts,

real-time self-test,

enhanced accuracy via Ultra High Precision Global Navigation Satellite Systems

and an advanced rules and intelligence engine.

The system also features a new, cleaner and simpler user interface with context-based voice alerts built using the latest human factor design, replacing the traditional “beeps-and-buzzer” analog technology. Discreet, directional and audible warnings enable operators to work without distraction and respond instantaneously to audible alerts, Wabtec said. It added that the new interface has been validated by Professor Robin Burgess-Limerick, a noted human factors expert, to be designed so vehicle operators receive appropriate feedback.

“We are thrilled that multiple global mining companies have selected Gen 3 CAS for their operations,” said Henro van Wyk, Vice president and general manager of Wabtec Digital Mine. “These deals represent a significant achievement for Wabtec’s Digital Mine team, positioning the business as the global leader in mining technology by redefining the meaning of true collision avoidance. Mining operations using the Gen 3 CAS will achieve new levels of safety, efficiency and productivity across their mining operations.”