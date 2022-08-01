Michelin mining tire delivers 16% more load capacity

The X Mine D2 Extra Load L5 *** 35/65R33 tire is designed to withstand aggressive mining environments and has the capacity to carry heavier loads. (Photo: Michelin)

Building upon its X Mine D2 tire offering, Michelin North America Inc. now provides the X Mine D2 Extra Load L5 *** 35/65R33 tire for quarry and underground mining applications. The tire is designed to withstand aggressive mining environments and has the capacity to carry heavier loads, thanks to its *** load rating.

According to Sarah Robinson, segment manager of mining for Michelin North America, the new tire improves upon the previous X Mine D2 tire by increasing the load capacity 16%, from 30.86 U.S. tons to 35.82 tons. In addition, new plies in the sidewall help to keep sidewall injuries from spreading and prevent rock cuts from penetrating. Combined with heavier cables at the crown, the tire is able to deliver better aggression resistance, allowing sites to maximize tire life.

“A new bead design enhances the strength of the bead zone,” Robinson said. “Combined with stronger cables for a more robust architecture, the Michelin X Mine D2 Extra Load tire increases both efficiency and yield in mining operations for our customers, allowing for more material to be extracted in the same amount of time previously necessary.”