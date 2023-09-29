Michelin Connected Fleet improves fuel efficiency, cuts CO2

Michelin Connected Fleet promotes safe, efficient driving (Photo: Michelin)

Highlighting the value of telematics solutions across fleets and how they can improve overall vehicle performance, Michelin Connected Fleet has released figures from its own systems in the UK.

Analysis of data over an initial six-month period has helped to reduce driver speeding by 46%, particularly in 30 mph and 50 mph locations. Vehicle idling has been reduced by 14%.

Combined with other data from an extended 12-month period, the changes in driving styles brought about by the system have resulted in a 5.8% improvement in fuel efficiency. This has returned both financial savings and lowered CO2 emissions by 5.6% per kilometre travelled.

Alastair Cameron, National Operations manager - Services and Solutions at Michelin, said: “We knew Michelin Connected Fleet had a strong offer, but now we’re seeing it for ourselves in terms of saving fuel and reducing our own carbon footprint – plus we have cut maintenance costs on brakes, too.”

The Services and Solutions division has also introduced a driver incentive scheme which rewards drivers for reducing harsh braking events and acceleration via a monthly scoring system based on collected data.

Michelin Connected Fleet is also using its EV transition tools to help transition from diesel to electric vehicles. The Services and Solutions team has ordered 17 electric vans to date, featuring Michelin Connected Fleet’s forward- and rear-facing cameras.

The company is planning to make its entire fleet electric by 2026.