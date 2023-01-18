Meritor extends warranty for remanufactured brake calipers

Reman ELSA2 radial brake caliper (Photo: Meritor)

OEM and aftermarket part supplier Meritor has extended its warranty on remanufactured brake calipers to two years, with unlimited kilometres/miles.

The warranty extension will apply to European aftermarket truck and bus markets purchasing Meritor remanufactured caliper products.

Remanufactured components are increasingly preferred by the independent aftermarket due to the environmental and cost benefits.

The two-year unlimited warranty, extended by one year, applies to all remanufactured Meritor brand calipers, for bus, coach, track and trailer applications, including those with heavy-duty cycles.

Andy Hill, senior business line manager, Aftermarket, Europe, said: “We’re committed to ensuring Meritor remanufactured products offer equal performance to the original. We use the same components or components tested to the same standards. This extended warranty reflects our belief that these standards can be delivered consistently across all customers.”

Meritor, now part of Cummins, is a global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. The company reports that there are currently over 10 million ELSA Meritor brakes in field.