Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks delivers Zetros units to Ukraine

Zetros 1745 4x4 similar to those delivered to Ukraine (Photo: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks has delivered more than 100 Zetros trucks to the Ukraine Ministry of Defense. The delivery includes a series of vehicles for military support and logistics tasks.

In addition, Mercedes-Benz is providing the ministry with a series of related services, including driver training courses and spare parts logistics.

The Zetros vehicles have permanent all-wheel drive and are equipped to support a variety of tasks. Gross vehicle weight is between 16.5 and 40 tons.

The vehicles feature the OM 460 12.6-litre six-cylinder inline diesel engines, with output between 265 and 350 kW (360 to 476 hp). Maximum torque is 2300 Nm.

Power is delivered via a 16-speed transmission with a two-stage transfer box. This supports passage across a wide range of terrain types, plus river fording capability. Differential locks can help provide forward movement when individual wheels lose grip.

Zetros 4042 6x6 tractor (Photo: Mercedes-Benz)

To assist with ease of maintenance, the engine hood can be opened independently of the cab.

The Ukraine Ministry of the Interior has already been using Zetros trucks for a number of months for disaster relief, clearing roads and removal of rubble.

Funds for the procurement of the vehicles came from the German government’s support initiative, jointly overseen and implemented by the German Foreign Office and Ministry of Defense.