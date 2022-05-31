Mecalac NA expands sales and service teams

Mecalac, a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of compact construction equipment for urban environments, has expanded its Mecalac North America sales and service teams.

Manuel “Manny” Mendez

Manuel “Manny” Mendez has joined the sales team, bringing experience with major equipment brands, including Merlo and Manitou. He started his career as a material handling specialist at Linder Industrial Machinery Co. in Florida and followed that with a stint at Briggs Equipment in Miami as a territory manager in Miami for Hyster/Yale and Manitou telehandlers. He later worked as a regional sales manager/dealer development manager for Magni telescopic handlers and most recently served as a sales manager for Applied Machinery Sales, which supplies and services Merlo telescopic handlers to the U.S.

As Mecalac North America’s longest-serving employee, Geoffrey Andrews’ role on the sales team is expanding. Along with continuing to serve as regional sales manager for Canada, he will work with dealers throughout North America, providing sales training, product training and equipment demonstrations. Andrews, who has been trained by Mecalac’s top operators, will be the company’s first equipment demonstration operator dedicated to North America.

Mecalac North America has also added two new field service engineers, Joseph Tellier and Vincent Talotta, who are charged with providing onsite technical training and ongoing troubleshooting assistance for Mecalac’s dealer network.

Joseph Tellier

Tellier has extensive experience maintaining and repairing a variety of equipment. He spent 11 years in the United States Army Reserve, where he held several roles, including heavy mobile equipment repairer and electronics technician. Following his military service, he joined Herc Rentals where he started as a construction equipment service technician and worked his way up to Massachusetts Service manager.

Talotta joins Mecalac North America after working in Mecalac’s manufacturing facility in France. He recently earned a master’s degree in management and innovative farm technologies from Agrosup Dijon in France. He has worked as a mechanic and has held positions focused on providing technical support and training.

The new hires come as Mecalac North America is celebrating five years as an incorporated company in the North American market. “North America has been very receptive to Mecalac and recognizes the value our products bring to the market,” said Peter Bigwood, general manager for Mecalac North America. “As more dealers come on board and more machines are operating throughout the U.S. and Canada, it’s critical to continue delivering a high level of service and support. Now is the right time to expand our North American team.”