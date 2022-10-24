Mean Green’s new Nemesis for turf

Electric mower specialist Mean Green’s newest mower is designed for people who want a professional-grade mower but don’t need go-all-day battery power. Targeted at both commercial and consumer applications, the Nemesis is a zero-turn, ride-on mower that the company said can cut much as five acres when fully charged.

Equipped with a 7.2 kW lithium-ion battery, Mean Green’s Nemesis electric mower can cut up to five acres when fully charged. (Photo: Mean Green)

Founded in 2009, Mean Green was one of the first companies to design and manufacture lithium-ion battery powered commercial zero-turn and walk-behind turf care equipment. It was acquired by DR Power Equipment, a division of Generac Holdings, in September of 2020.The Nemesis is the second new product developed by Mean Green since it became a Generac company, with the first being the Vanquish commercial stand-on ZTR mower in the spring of 2021.

“The Nemesis brings commercial power and reliability,” said Brandon DeCoff, vice president Chore Marketing at Generac Power Systems, “as well as state-of-the-art, high-performing features such as an interactive touchscreen display that allows control of the blade speed, drive speed and visibility to battery capacity in real-time.”

Power and stability

The mower is equipped with a 7.2 kW, 48 V lithium-ion battery that the company said offers the same power as a 28 hp gasoline engine and offers 2.25 hours of run time. Recharge time is about 7.5 hours and the company suggests overnight charging.

The battery drives the 22 in. rear wheels through a Hydro-Gear Smartec electric transaxle, delivering speeds up to 8 mph, the company said. The front wheels are 11 in. casters.

The battery also powers three Smartec spindle motors mounted to 60 or 48 in. side discharge Vortex cutting decks. Deck lift is operated through a foot pedal and cutting height ranges from 1.5 to 5.25 in., selectable in 14 quarter-inch settings.

The Nemesis mower incorporates an interactive touchscreen display that allows the operator to control blade and drive speed and provides machine operation status and service notifications. (Photo: Mean Green)

Mean Green said the 600 lb. mower is stable on slopes up to 15º because of its low center of gravity and battery configuration. It also incorporates dual-support, multi-position, anti-scalp wheel mounts to prevent the deck from contacting the ground when passing over high spots.

Other standard features include:

An interactive touchscreen display that allows the operator to control blade speed and drive speed and provides machine operation status and service notifications.

An adjustable rollover protection structure (ROPS).

High/low blade speed control.

High/low ground speed control.

High-back suspension seat with padded armrests.

LED floodlights.

Dual USB charging ports.

Michelin Tweel airless rear tires are available as an option.

All of Mean Green’s mowers are built at the company’s facility in Ross, Ohio.