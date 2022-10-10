Matthew Via new VP at HED

HED, Inc. (Hydro Electronic Devices) announced that Matthew Via has joined the company as vice president of Sales & Marketing. Via will lead efforts to increase revenue, oversee product strategy and expand marketing activities, as well as shape the company’s business strategy as a member of the executive team.

Matthew Via

Via comes to HED after 14 years at Sensata Technologies Inc., where he held various sales and marketing roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently, he served as director, Market/Business Development and brings experience with IoT, sensing and control solutions for on- and off-highway customers in the ag, construction and transportation markets. Prior to his time at Sensata, he held positions at DeltaTech Controls, Datapanel Corp. and Force America.

He holds an AAS in Fluid Power Technology, a BS in Marketing & Management and a Business Marketing Strategy Certificate from Northwestern Kellogg School of Management.

“We are delighted to have Matt’s experience, leadership, and process discipline at HED,” said Paul Ludwig, CEO of HED. “He shares our passion for building strong customer relationships.”

Headquartered in Hartford, Wis., HED designs and manufactures electronic control systems for on-and off-highway vehicles and equipment.