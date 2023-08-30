Marion Body Works ships 15,000th cab

Marion Body Works’ 15,000th cab was built for fire apparatus manufacturer Spartan. (Photo: Marion Body Works)

Marion Body Works celebrated the shipment of its 15,000 cab, a unit that was crafted for longtime customer Spartan Motors.

“The shipment of our 15,000th cab means a lot to Marion, and we’re excited to celebrate the team’s hard work and commitment to driving greatness,” said Kevin Ignacio, president of Marion Body Works, Marion, Wis. “This [is] the perfect time to applaud how far we’ve come and gear up for a successful future, with our valued customer, Spartan...”

Marion is a national manufacturer of commercial truck bodies, fire and emergency apparatus, custom cabs, custom engineered vehicles, and defense bodies. It’s been building cabs for manufacturers like Spartan since 1996.

In 2014, Marion Body Works delivered its 10,000th cab to the same customer.