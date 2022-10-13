Marc Llistosella to be new CEO at Knorr-Bremse

The supervisory board of global transportation components supplier Knorr-Bremse AG voted unanimously to appoint Marc Llistosella as chief executive officer of the company for a period of three years, beginning Jan. 1, 2023. He succeeds Frank Weber, who was interim CEO after then-CEO Dr. Jan Mrosik stepped down in April.

Marc Llistosella

Weber will maintain his post as CEO and has also assumed the role of executive board spokesman.

Llistosella was most recently active in investor and start-up founder roles, including at Vaionic, a start-up specializing in the development of electric drive systems, and Einride, a Swedish company that develops electric and self-driving commercial vehicles. He was CEO of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck & Bus Corp. and Head of Daimler Trucks Asia until 2018 and prior to that, he led the Daimler India Commercial Vehicles subsidiary for multiple years.

“I am extremely delighted that we have been able to gain Marc Llistosella as the new chief executive officer of Knorr-Bremse,” said Dr. Reinhard Ploss, chairman of the Knorr-Bremse supervisory board. “He is an impressive corporate leader with an excellent reputation and many years of management experience, especially in technology, operations, sales, and strategy. In recent years, he has also been active in the mobility sector as an investor and start-up founder. As a result, he is just as familiar with the world of a global technology corporation as he is with the agile spirit of a young company.

“I am firmly convinced that he will return Knorr-Bremse to its former strength with his international background in the capital goods sector, his extensive experience in top-level management, especially in Asia, his ability to see things through, and his soft skills.”