Mann+Hummel unveils new air filtration units at Agritechnica 2023

Epura air filter uses sound waves to clear the filter media (Photo: DPI)

Following on from Mann+Hummel finalising a partnership with Canadian company Propulsa Innovations in mid-2023, the German filtration specialist has presented some examples of the company’s technology at Agritechnica 2023.

In a European premiere, Mann+Hummel has shown the Epura filtration system, originally developed by Propulsa.

The air filtration units are intended for machines operating in very dusty locations, including agricultural operations such as harvesting.

While many engine air filtration units offer self-cleaning functionality, this is usually completed using compressed air to shake collected material free from the filter element before it is evacuated from the unit.

Unlike these systems, the Epura filter uses sound waves to free collected particulates.

“The units which use compressed air to free the collected particles are suited for use on machines which already have compressed air systems onboard. The Epura system simply needs an electrical power source to complete the cleaning operation,” said Harald Spaeth, president and general manager, Original Equipment.

Spaeth added that the Epura filters can be customised for individual applications, while retaining the same functionality.