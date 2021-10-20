Mann+Hummel heavy-duty air cleaners for outdoor power equipment

By Chad Elmore20 October 2021

Entaron HD 2.5 extends its Entaron HD range for agriculture and construction machines.

Filtration specialist Mann+Hummel introduced the Entaron HD 2.5 at the 2021 GIE+EXPO in Louisville, Ky, the latest extension to the company’s Entaron HD range for agriculture and construction machines. The company said the line offers long service life and high performance with easy service. The new Entaron HD 2.5 is optimized for outdoor power applications such as commercial mowers, compact tractors and construction equipment.

filters

Entaron HD 2.5 delivers a higher air flow rating and a 35% longer life than competing products, said Mann+Hummel. The two-stage housing contains an integrated pre-separator with an efficiency of more than 90%, said the company. The filter element with composite media is made from a blend of synthetic and cellular fibers while providing optimal efficiency and performance in challenging operating conditions. A patented sealing interface ensures secure sealing in all conditions.

The company said the new filter combines heavy-duty construction with a robust outlet design, ensuring maximum stability in all severe stress applications. The outlet tube joint strength exceeds 3000 Newtons for usage in demanding conditions. The new filter is water and chemical resistant and in case of strong vibrations, the cover rotation prevention avoids twisting.

Its new EasyLatch bracket system allows a quick and easy installation as well as filter servicing without tools. In addition, the 360 degree rotating elbow outlet and the two integrated service ports ensure maximum installation flexibility.

Type Products Power Technology
MAGAZINES
NEWSLETTER
Delivered directly to your inbox, Diesel News Network newsletter features the pick of the breaking news stories, product launches, show reports and more from KHL's world-class editorial team.
SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Mike Brezonick VP, Power Division Tel: +1 262 754 4112 E-mail: mike.brezonick@khl.com
Alister Williams VP Sales Tel: +1 843 637 4127 E-mail: alister.williams@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA
Latest News
Zeus collaborates with JB Poindexter on electric work trucks
Zeus collaboration with JB Poindexter’s EAVX business said to put companies on track to commercialize electric work truck solutions in 2022.
Navistar updates International A26 diesel
Latest engine enhancements intended to yield 10% improvement in fuel economy since first launch
EIMA 2021: Interview with Sylvain Blaise, president of the Powertrain Business Unit at FPT
The new Powertrain boss tells DPI that rapid change is now just part of doing business