Mann+Hummel heavy-duty air cleaners for outdoor power equipment

Filtration specialist Mann+Hummel introduced the Entaron HD 2.5 at the 2021 GIE+EXPO in Louisville, Ky, the latest extension to the company’s Entaron HD range for agriculture and construction machines. The company said the line offers long service life and high performance with easy service. The new Entaron HD 2.5 is optimized for outdoor power applications such as commercial mowers, compact tractors and construction equipment.

Entaron HD 2.5 delivers a higher air flow rating and a 35% longer life than competing products, said Mann+Hummel. The two-stage housing contains an integrated pre-separator with an efficiency of more than 90%, said the company. The filter element with composite media is made from a blend of synthetic and cellular fibers while providing optimal efficiency and performance in challenging operating conditions. A patented sealing interface ensures secure sealing in all conditions.

The company said the new filter combines heavy-duty construction with a robust outlet design, ensuring maximum stability in all severe stress applications. The outlet tube joint strength exceeds 3000 Newtons for usage in demanding conditions. The new filter is water and chemical resistant and in case of strong vibrations, the cover rotation prevention avoids twisting.

Its new EasyLatch bracket system allows a quick and easy installation as well as filter servicing without tools. In addition, the 360 degree rotating elbow outlet and the two integrated service ports ensure maximum installation flexibility.