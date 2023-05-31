MAN off-road engines approved for HVO use

MAN Engines has approved its complete off-road engine portfolio for use with renewable diesel/HVO. Engines for agricultural, construction and railway applications can now be fueled with HVO with no modifications required. Marine engines were previously approved for HVO use.

MAN off-road engines from 160 to 1110 hp are approved for HVO and R33 fuel use. (Photo: MAN Engines)

The company’s entire off-road product portfolio can operate with the renewable fuel in accordance with the EN15940 standard in Europe or the U.S. specification ASTM D975. This approval applies to engines for EU Stage V and EPA Tier 4 emissions standards and below, including current and former MAN D2862, D2842, D2868, D4276, D3876, D2676, D2876, D2866, D1556 LE, D0836 and D0834 engine series from 160 to 1110 hp (118 to 816 kW). The fuel can be used in place of conventional diesel or with an admixture of diesel at any mixing ratio, MAN Engines noted.

By burning renewable diesel, engines emit up to 30% less particulate matter and up to about 10% less nitrogen oxides (NOx), noted Mikael Lindner, head of MAN Engines. “Above all, regenerative (renewable) diesel ensures clean combustion with up to 90% less greenhouse gas emissions in the exhaust gas compared to conventional diesel,” he said.

Due to its similar chemical composition to fossil diesel, the use of HVO does not require any modification to existing vehicles or refueling station infrastructure. There are also no performance losses or reductions in service and maintenance intervals, said Werner Kübler, head of engineering at MAN Engines. The company has seen no negative effects on system components or efficiency of the drive system or exhaust gas aftertreatment systems.

MAN off-road engines have also been approved for R33 fuel, which contains 33% renewable components. Of this, 26% is HVO, 7% is rapeseed methyl ester (RME) and the remaining 67% is made up of high-quality diesel fuel in accordance with the German government’s DIN EN590 ordinance.