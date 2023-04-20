MAN Engines powers massive slope groomer

The 612-hp MAN D3876 engine provides the PistenBully 800 with the necessary thrust for preparation of steep slopes and in changeable terrain. (Photo: MAN Engines)

The MAN D3876 engine from MAN Engines is hitting the slopes with the PistenBully 800 from Kässbohrer Geländefahrzeug AG, a massive slope grooming machine mounted on five running axles and equipped with an all-way blade measuring nearly 20 ft. wide (5.95 meters) and 4 ft. high (1.25 meters). The basis for the delivery of the in-line six-cylinder engine was the further development and adaptation of the MAN D3876 to the extreme working environment of the new high-performance snow groomer from Laupheim, Germany.

With a displacement of 15.3 L, the D3876 engine offers 2900 Nm of torque and 612 hp (450 kW). Its VTG turbocharger optimizes the dynamic response in the off-road-specific speed ranges and provides maximum power and torque over a wide speed range thanks to its variable turbine geometry, said MAN Engines, ensuring a constant thrust performance, especially on steep slopes and in changeable terrain.

According to Werner Kübler, head of engineering, MAN Engines, “We have also modified our high-performance MAN D3876 for the PistenBully 800 for cold-start capability, use up to 2,500 meters (1.6 miles) in altitude without power reduction and extreme lean angles.”

The combustion behavior of the engine has been modified to ensure optimal cold starting even at temperatures as low as -22 degrees F (-30 degrees C). In addition, engineers redesigned the behavior of the charge air component to accommodate the thinner air when working at high altitudes. The oil pan and oil pump were also optimized to allow lean angles of up to 45 degrees on all sides.

MAN Engines’ D3876 engine has been modified specifically for the PistenBully 800. (Photo: MAN Engines)

The D3876 engines are equipped with a common rail injection system that operates at an injection pressure of 2500 bar, providing optimum fuel atomization quality and significant fuel savings, said MAN Engines. “Our development goal has always been to achieve the best fuel consumption. This saves the operator costs and also reduces the CO2 emissions of the engines,” Kübler said.

The MAN D3876 in the PistenBully 800 offers one third more thrust than other snow groomers currently available on the market, while saving up to 9% fuel per cubic meter of shifted snow and correspondingly less CO2 emissions, MAN Engines stated. The D3876 also complies with current EU Stage 5 emission regulations.

The engine is also approved for operation with HVOs (hydrogenated vegetable oils) according to the EN15940 standard, with no performance losses or disadvantages with regard to service and maintenance intervals, MAN Engines noted.

Michael Kuhn, head of development at Kässbohrer Geländefahrzeug AG, is satisfied with cooperation between the two companies and the engine’s performance. “Our PistenBully 800 sets new standards in slope preparation. The MAN D3876 and the MAN Engines development team have made an important contribution to this,” he stated.

MAN Engines noted it has concepts for a pure hydrogen combustion engine of the D3876 for off-road applications. The MAN H4576 will be based on the basic D3876 engine and use the same installation dimensions, so it can replace the diesel engine in the PistenBully 800 in due course.