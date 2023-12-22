Mack Defense selects BAE alternative propulsion system

Mack Defense has teamed with heavy-duty electric propulsion supplier BAE Systems to deliver an alternative propulsion solution for the Common Tactical Truck (CTT) prototype vehicles to the U.S. Army for testing.

BAE Systems will supply its Gen3 propulsion solution to Mack Defense for integration in Common Tactical Truck (CTT) prototype vehicles for the U.S. Army. (Photo: Mack Defense)

Mack Defense received a prototype contract for the first phase in the U.S. Army’s CTT program in January 2023. The prototypes will be tested and evaluated to determine the final requirements for the next generation of trucks to begin modernization and replacement of the U.S. Army’s fleet of approximately 35,000 heavy tactical trucks, which perform a wide range of combat logistics, support and service support missions.

BAE Systems will supply its Gen3 propulsion and accessories power management systems to Mack Defense for integration on the truck variants to substantially reduce fuel demand. The Gen3 solution includes an electric motor/generator and power electronics designed to create a more efficient mode of transportation for the trucks. The latest electric drive technology uses advanced materials, such as silicon carbide, and increases electrical efficiency, BAE Systems said, resulting in improved fuel economy for the vehicles, an extended anti-idle operation capability and exportable power.

“The U.S. Army requested industry to provide solutions to maximize operational efficiency of the CTT in areas such as fuel demand reduction in order to help inform the final requirements for the program,” said David Hartzell, president of Mack Defense. “BAE Systems brings extensive experience in electrified propulsion technologies for commercial and military platforms – delivering a best-in-class solution for this program.”

“Our next-generation system leverages advanced technologies and proven, commercial-based components which will help modernize the U.S. Army’s Tactical Truck fleet,” said Bob Lamanna, vice president and general manager of Power & Propulsion Solutions at BAE Systems. “BAE Systems’ scalable design is a future-proof solution, which will not only improve fuel efficiency, but also provide the U.S. Army with a higher level of commonality, allowing for the quick integration of emerging capabilities.”