LiuGong North America selects Ferri Equipment to join dealer network

Ferri Equipment had been looking to add LiuGong heavy equipment. (Photo: Ferri)

Ferri Equipment, based in Wareham, Mass., has joined the growing dealer network of LiuGong North America.

Since 2014, the family-owned company has provided construction, landscaping, forestry and material-handling equipment sales and rentals across New England.

Ferri Equipment owners Boone Ferri and Carley Bockmeyer said they wanted to add heavy equipment for several years to keep up with increasing construction projects along the New England coastline.

Ferri, a former heavy equipment mechanic, said he was sold on joining LiuGong North America as a dealer after meeting the corporate team and seeing company’s products in person at ConExpo in March 2023.

“I get the feeling that [LiuGong is] a very proud company, and they’re proud of their product,” Ferri said. “This is going to be our only heavy line, and we’re going to put our entire focus behind it to help grow our business and theirs.

Customer service is our primary focus, and we are excited to have the opportunity to partner with an OEM who has the same primary focus.”

“We feel incredibly positive about this dealer-manufacturer relationship because we’re invested in the same goals,” said LiuGong North America President Andrew Ryan. “We’re constantly looking for dealers like Ferri Equipment that focus on building customer relationships, growing their businesses and representing the LiuGong brand with excellent machines and service.”