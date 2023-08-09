Lintereur takes over Cummins Off-Highway Engine business

Beau Lintereur, Cummins

Beau Lintereur has been appointed as executive director of Cummins Off-Highway Engine business, managing the construction, agriculture and industrial segments for global OEM customers.

Lintereur will replace Eric Neal, who held the role for eight years. Neal is now set to take over Cummins’ new product introduction programs. This will involve development of next-gen combustion engines for on- and off-highway markets.

Most recently, Lintereur was head of the Mining and Aftermarket business for Power Systems. He has been with Cummins since 1998, over which time he has held posts in both China and India.

Lintereur will report to Antonio Leitao, vice president, Cummins Off-Highway Engine Business.