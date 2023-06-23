Liebherr to invest 170M euro in excavator component plant

The planned production site for welding components and cabs is part of Liebherr-France’s plan to strengthen its local supply chains. (Photo: Liebherr)

Liebherr-France SAS, the Colmar-based division responsible for development and production of Liebherr Group’s crawler excavators, has announced plans to invest 170 million euros ($185.1 million USD) in a new manufacturing site for welded components and pre-assembly and assembly work for operator cabs. Its objective is to relocate certain activities to the vicinity of the existing Liebherr-France manufacturing site in Colmar in order to strengthen its competitiveness and independence long term.

Located in the EcoRhena Industrial Park in Nambsheim in Alsace, France, the new manufacturing site will span an area of roughly 47 hectares, the company said, and is positioned close to the existing Liebherr-France SAS in Colmar. It is also not far from the Swiss and German borders and is in close proximity to a multimodal transport center.

The production site is expected to bring more than 300 jobs to the region. One production area will be dedicated to the production of welded parts for Liebherr’s construction equipment portfolio, such as crawler and mobile excavators. These include components of the chassis or work equipment. This area will offer a range of technical professions in the fields of welding, machining and plant engineering, among others. A second production area for pre-assembly and assembly work on operator’s cabs for the company’s construction machinery will offer jobs in such fields as assembly and logistics.

The new manufacturing facility is scheduled to open in 2025.