Liebherr in Agriculture and Forestry

Liebherr will exhibit Agritechnica 2023 (in hall 15, booth H10) its drive technologies, digital solutions and mobile hydraulics.

One of the highlights of the booth is the prototype of the new hydrogen engine for agricultural and forestry applications: the nine-liter, four-cylinder H964 engine is equipped with direct injection (DI) that delivers hydrogen straight into the combustion chamber.

Liebherr reported that the engine is in the development phase and shows almost zero NOx and CO2 emissions; DI offers higher potential in terms of combustion efficiency and power density.

According to the manufacturer, the H964 offers dynamic performance together with high robustness against dust, dirt and vibrations. The engine has interfaces comparable with a diesel engine, both thermally and mechanically, and overall long maintenance intervals.

Liebherr’s engines are ready for HVO and can also be powered by alternative fuels. One of the examples on display is the six-cylinder inline D976 engine for off-road applications, with a robust design for the toughest environmental conditions.

In the field of electronics and digitalization, Liebherr presents its latest digital assistance systems for agricultural machinery which include the Bird Eye 360° surround view system in the Liebherr’s LiXplore product range.

This camera-monitor solution is equipped with high-quality digital cameras by Liebherr and delivers high quality HD images in any lighting situation. The system is easy to install into agricultural machines; for example, the 360°surround view solution LiXplore Bird’s Eye can be calibrated and made ready for operation within a few minutes.

At Agritechnica, Liebherr will also be exhibiting its fourth generation of digital cameras, compatible with other sensors for AI applications.

On display in Hannover will also be Liebherr’s hydraulics, which have been used in construction machinery for quite some time.

For agricultural and forestry machines with frequent and dynamic load changes, the company presents the upgraded axial piston pump for closed circuits DPVG 140.

It features a hydrostatic swash plate bearing that ensures significantly lower material wear due to the reduction of mixed friction to a minimum, compared to a conventional bearing with rolling elements. The pump also boasts load-independent stability of the rotary group.

A version of the pump with electronic load-sensing (ELS) controller is available for additional operational safety. Its additional valves ensure that the pump can be switched on and off from any operating state. The modular structure of the components, including the installed controllers, allows more flexibility for use in different applications.