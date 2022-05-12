Learn how HED’s Telematics Solution helps transform heavy equipment on board material weighing from a manual process to digitalization

12 May 2022

HED, Inc, was a key partner in the development of a connected solution for heavy equipment material weighing that helped Scale and Control, Inc. customers log and visualize data through the cloud to improve operations and ROI.

Scale and Control chose HED to develop the IoT solution moving SCI closer to digitalization where equipment operators are no longer required to manually estimate weights based on attachment size and amount of material. 

