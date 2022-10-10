Kurt Hydraulics announces Dayco deal

Kurt Hydraulics and Dayco have reached an agreement for all Dayco-branded hydraulic hose and coupling inventory to be transferred to Kurt Hydraulics. Dayco North America will be exiting the hydraulics category and Kurt will take over manufacturing and supply directly to all Dayco distributors.

Kurt Hydraulics will distribute all Dayco-branded hydraulic hose and coupling inventory. (Photo: Kurt Hydraulics)

Scott Czupryna, national sales manager for Kurt Hydraulics, announced the agreement with Dayco. “As a long-time partner to Dayco’s hydraulic coupling business our hose and couplings are interchangeable with Dayco’s product line and have a part match in the Kurt catalog and website,” Czupryna said. “Kurt Hydraulics has been manufacturing hydraulic fittings for Dayco for over 20 years, and has its own distribution network, so the transition is a natural one for us.”

Kurt Hydraulics said it will be able to provide a greatly expanded product offering for previous Dayco distributors with a complete line of hydraulic hose, fittings and crimpers. Kurt has more than 3000 available items, including braided, spiral, marine, thermoplastic and specialty hoses. Kurt Hydraulic fittings are manufactured in the USA with more than 2500 styles and sizes that include bite the wire, compression, reusable and ultra-high pressure hydraulic fittings. All Kurt Hydraulic fittings and hose are tested beyond SAE specifications and fittings are ROHS compliant, the company said.

Kurt Hydraulics said it is in the process of creating individual accounts for Dayco customers and providing notice to those customers. Additionally, Kurt is setting up a warehouse in Canada to better service Canadian distributors.

A division of Minneapolis, Minn.-based Kurt Manufacturing Co., Kurt Hydraulics is headquartered in Lyman, Neb., and has manufactured hydraulic hoses and fittings for more than 35 years.