Kubota previews autonomous Agri Robot KVT at Agritechnica 2023

Kubota MR 1000A Agri Robot KVT (Photo: DPI)

To help address agricultural labour shortage on farms around the world, Kubota has launched the MR 1000A Agri Robot KVT. The Japanese engine and machine manufacturer exhibited the new model at Agritechnica 2023 (Hall 5, Stand B15).

The new Agri Robot KVT joins Kubota’s range of autonomous tractors, including the SL60A (launched in 2017) and the 100 hp class (2020).

The new model features a V3800 four-cylinder engine which develops 100 hp. The mid-range model is based on the Kubota M5112 platform, with which the Agri Robot KVT shares a series of components including hydraulics, axles and cab.

Differences include the new transmission, which has been fully customised for autonomous operation.

In addition to addressing the labour shortage, the new autonomous tractor offers new safety levels; farmers can remotely operate the Agri Robot KVT either in the field or on the road.

The tractor incorporates a variety of sonar and scanner technology, plus optical recognition systems that allow it to detect stationary and moving obstacles or people at any distance.

It’s also possible for farmers to control two tractors via a tablet, a special remote control or in-cab screen. The Farm Management Information System offers real-time monitoring of the machines, allowing the operator to track performance and machine status.

The new model can operate over a full day, while also being able to continue operations at night. This supports new levels of efficiency.