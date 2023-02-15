Kubota debuts compact, specialty tractors at farm shows

Kubota Tractor Corp. is taking advantage of two of North America’s largest farm industry trade shows to introduce a collection of new compact tractor models targeted to rural residential and commercial applications.

At the 2023 National Farm Machinery show in Louisville, KY, the company unveiled two LX20 Series models, the LX3520 and LX4020, plus additions to the L02 Series compact tractor line, the L2502 and L4802.

The LX20 Series now starts at 35 hp with the LX3520 and works up to 40 hp with the LX4020. (Photo: Kubota Tractor Corp.)

More power and control

The LX3520 and LX4020 feature increased horsepower ratings of 35 and 40 hp from their Kubota-built four-cylinder, turbocharged, common rail diesel engines.

A redesigned clutch-less, three-range hydrostatic transmission (HST) reduces noise plus offers speed to match the application. Auto throttle links the engine speed to the travel speed, with the operator able to control engine RPM via a redesigned HST pedal. A dual engine memory switch allows the operator to preset the preferred RPMs and have the engine match that speed at the push of a button.

The two models have an updated cabin area with easier to maneuver controls and come in a factory-installed cab or ROPS configuration. The LX20 Series now also includes a SU model cab offering in the LX3520. New mower deck options include integrated wash port attachments for easier cleaning under the deck.

Kubota’s Standard L Series compact tractor line adds two models to the L02 Series, the L2502 and L4802. (Photo: Kubota Tractor Corp.)

Two new models join the legacy Standard L Series compact tractor line, as well, with the addition of the 25-hp L2502 and 48-hp L4802, which are powered by Kubota water-cooled, four-cycle, common rail diesel engines with electronic-controlled fuel injection. They are available in either HST or gear drive transmission in 2WD or 4WD.

Brakes on the tractors have been relocated to the left side for ease of use. Other updates include new loader and new bucket options, new hood and grill, LED headlights and side work lights, an improved suspension seat, rubber floor mats and optional updated armrests. The L2502 HST models also feature an independent PTO switch.

Both the LX20 and L02 Series include new Trac Loader II tires, made by Titan International, Inc., as part of an exclusive agreement between the two companies.

Narrow versions

Two of the new models shown in Louisville are available in narrow models. The LX3520 Narrow tractor has a total width of just 39.4 in., while the LX4802 Narrow has a 52.7-in. total width. Both come with a DT transmission and have a 60.8-in. height with ROPS folded.

Kubota’s LX3520 Narrow tractor. (Photo: Kubota Tractor Corp.)

In addition, Kubota announced the second generation M5 Narrow Series models, the M5N-112 and M5N-092, at the World Ag Expo in Tulare, Calif. Direct replacements for the first-generation models, the new tractors feature comfort and design upgrades and are engineered with vineyard and orchard managers in mind, the company said.

First introduced in 2017, the second generation M5N Narrow Series is based on years of fine-tuning and operator feedback, said Erik Lisitza, product manager, specialty tractors. The 92-hp M5N-092 and 105-hp M5N-112HD are powered by four-cylinder diesel engines and come with 12- and 24-speed electrohydraulic transmission options and a PTO.

Kubota introduces the second-generation M5N vineyard tractor to its specialty tractor lineup. (Photo: Kubota Tractor Corp.)

The most significant upgrade to the new models is the hood design, which was lowered by more than 5 in. for enhanced visibility when maneuvering in tight vineyards and orchards. The hood’s overall height is now less than 55 in.

Another upgrade is adjustable steering. The tilt and telescopic functions tilt the steering wheel up to 22 degrees and provide a telescopic adjustable range of 2.3 in. In addition, an optional moveable front grill guard is made of 100% steel pipe to help protect the hood.

The new M5N Narrow Series models represent Kubota’s commitment to providing tractors that are engineered to meet the specific needs of specialty crop work, said Lisitza. “Now, with a redesigned hood and upgraded comfort features within the operator station, the second generation M5N increases visibility and offers a comfortable ride while working in narrow rows with fragile, trellised vines.”

All of the models introduced at both shows will be available to authorized Kubota dealers later this spring.