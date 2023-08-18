Komatsu Operator Guidance Monitor for haul trucks

Komatsu has launched the Operator Guidance Monitor (OGM), a tool it said is designed to optimize efficiency of rigid dump truck fleets and reduce unit production costs.

The Operator Guidance Monitor allows users to set KPI targets and adjust operating parameters for optimal rigid dump truck performance. (Photo: Komatsu)

“Operator Guidance Monitor is one of the new digital Komatsu solutions to support our customers with their daily quarry operation,” said Wouter Boon, telematics specialist at Komatsu Europe. “Operator Guidance Monitor gives a possibility to set visualized KPIs for the operators and follow up and adjust if needed in real time.”

The OGM allows the back office to set key performance indicator (KPI) targets and adjust operating parameters to enable trucks to operate most efficiently. Target KPIs and event thresholds, such as speed limits, can be set up for each haul road from any remote location. Customers can quickly set parameters such as payload, planned duration and fuel consumption for each work cycle, idle time and production (tonnes per hour), target by loading and dumping location.

Can-bus data from the machine’s operation is sent automatically to the back office for remote reporting of production and event data via the web-based dashboard. The status of each target can be filtered by date, machine, shift, operator and loading and dumping locations.

“This system allows us to analyze data in real time and we can analyze production and discuss the achieved goals by operator on an ongoing basis,” Marek Skrzydel, quarry manager at Heidelberg Materials, said of the program.

The operator can adjust the pace and dynamics of the hauler’s work based on real-time feedback of operation data, displayed on the 8-in. in-cab monitor. (Photo: Komatsu)

The unique login ID assigned to each operator also allows for individual analysis of operator performance.

In the truck, the operator logs into via the intuitive tool’s 8-in. in-cab monitor and the system automatically detects and displays haul road-specific KPIs on the monitor. The operator can then adjust the pace and dynamics of the hauler’s work based on real-time feedback of operation data. Each operator can follow up on individual KPIs as optimal values when loading, transporting and unloading material. The OGM screen also shows real-time warnings for dangerous operating events, such as excessive speed and sudden braking.

With parameter values updated in real time, the operator learns how to optimally operate the machine, Komatsu stated. No input from the operator is required and self-learning is encouraged through the ”‘visualization” of operation performance, which the company said can result in fuel savings and more efficient production. With real-time operator alarms for unsafe operation, job site safety is also improved and can be monitored continuously.

The result, Komatsu said, is the ability to control and optimize the work in real time, save fuel and increase productivity and safety on the jobsite.