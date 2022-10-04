Kohler to present energy transition roadmap at Bauma

(Image: Kohler)

Kohler has chosen the Bauma trade fair in Munich, Germany, to present its new roadmap to transform from a power systems producer to an energy supplier. It indicated the first step toward this objective was the acquisition of Curtis Instruments, a provider of electric vehicle and hybrid applications, earlier this year. The move expanded and diversified Kohler’s product portfolio and enables the company to leverage Curtis’ expertise in electrification as it moves forward.

Kohler’s roadmap toward electrification has a first-time goal of 2025, and is expected to “take off” from there. The vision is to develop sustainable and technically sound electric vehicle (EV) system solutions that increase the performance of internal combustion engines by placing full electric solutions alongside them, thus offering drop-in options in key markets. The company also plans to offer a choice of modular solutions – hybrid, mild hybrid, full electric – to meet various OEM needs. This will mean working on hybrids in parallel with the K-HEM (Kohler Hybrid Energy Module) line, while also expanding to hybrid and full electric architecture.

The new corporate vision will also place more emphasis on innovation and development of new technologies for green transition – not only in electrification but the study of new fuels to meet the diverse and changing needs of OEMs. Kohler has begun by joining the eFuel Alliance, an organization that represents companies and other organizations that support and promote the use of alternative fuels from renewable energy on an industrial scale. Since February of this year, Kohler has also allowed HVO, a renewable fuel that can be produced from various vegetable oils and fats, to be used on its entire range of diesel engines.

In addition, Kohler will work together hydrogen as an alternative fuel. It noted that the hydrogen internal combustion engine “will be a cost-effective drop-in solution, and potentially adaptable to most applications. Benefits include a 100% reduction in CO2 emissions and near-zero emissions but with diesel-like performance.”

Further considered within its strategy will be the KSD range, a multi-fuel platform that will be enhanced by the company’s hybrid model.